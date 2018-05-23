AHSEC HS result 2018: Assam Board 12th result to be declared on this date at ahsec.nic.in

Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 23, 2018
AHSEC HS result 2018: The 12th class students can access their results at ahsec.nic.in, resultsassam.nic.in, apart from it the results will be available at examresults.net and indiaresults.com. The results will be available via app also, the candidates have to download a relevant app from the Google play store.

Written by Arnab Mitra | New Delhi | Published: May 23, 2018 5:00:44 pm
AHSEC HS result 2018: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will declare the results of Class 12 examinations on May 31. The AHSEC secretary Kamal Gogoi said that the Assam Board will declare the results on May 31 at 11 am through a press conference. The students will get their results through the official websites and app likely from 11 am, the official mentioned, adding, that the mark sheets will be available from the respective schools on the same day.

The students will get the results through the official website — ahsec.nic.in and resultsassam.nic.in, apart from it the results will be available at examresults.net and indiaresults.com. The results will be available via app also, the candidates have to download a relevant app from the Google play store. The results of class 10 examination will be declared on May 25 at 9 am.

Over 3 lakh candidates had appeared for the examination this year that was conducted from February 23 to March 22, 2018. This year, the board has allotted around 850 centres for the class 10 and 12 examinations. The Assam Board had also taken strict measures to prevent cheating and other awkward activities during the examination hours. The board had mentioned some centres as ‘sensitive’ and made special arrangements on these centres. The CCTVs were also installed in all the centres to monitor the examination process.

Last year, a total of 2.5 lakh candidates had appeared in the examination out of which a total of 1,94,069 students have appeared in the Arts stream while 37,350 in Science and 17,894 students in Commerce stream. Last year, the result of HSLC examination was declared on May 31. As many as 3.91 lakh students had appeared for the examination, of which 47.94 per cent students cleared the examination successfully, the lowest in 15 years.

