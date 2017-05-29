AHSEC: HS Final Exam (Arts,Science,Commerce) Results 2017 to be declared at ahsec.nic.in

AHSEC HS results 2017 to be announced on ahsec.nic.in AHSEC HS results 2017 to be announced on ahsec.nic.in

AHSEC HS results 2017: The results of HS or Class 12 examination 2017 will be announced today, May 30 at 10 am. Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) had conducted the Class 12 exams from February 20 to March 20, 2017. This year, about 2.5 lakh students appeared for the Assam Higher Secondary exams out of which a total of 1,94,069 students from Arts stream have sat for the exam while 37,350 are from in Science and 17,894 students in Commerce stream.

Where to check the AHSEC HS Class 12th results 2017

Steps to check AHSEC Class 12th HS results 2017

The students can check their scores at ahsec.nic and examresults.net. Follow the step-wise procedure to view your percentage

Visit the official website of ahsec.nic.in or examresults.net/assam

On the homepage, click on HS result

Enter your roll number and date of birth

The results will be displayed

Download and take a print out

Passing marks and passing percentage for AHSEC Class 12th HS results 2017

The minimum marks required to pass the Assam Higher Secondary Board examination is 20 marks in each subject. If the students score 70 per cent or above, they’ll qualify for distinction.

This year, the AHSEC was in news as just an hour before the physics paper, the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council had to cancel the exam as the copies of the question paper were circulated on social media.

Similarly, a day ahead of the biology Class 12 paper, AHSEC had to cancel it as it found leaked copies of the paper circulating in some parts of the state.

