Ahmedabad University launches Centre for Environment & Energy

Ahmedabad University has announced the launch of its Global Centre for Environment and Energy. The Centre is set to undertake scientific studies to develop and assess alternative energy sources and new technology and global climate change and its impact, energy efficiency policies and technologies, environmental economics and conservation, mitigation policies, waste water recovery, behavioral models in energy and environment, evolution and biology related to climate change.

To mark the launch of the Centre, a panel discussion titled No ‘Plan B: Looking Through the Sustainability Lens’ was organised on Wednesday. The panelists included P R Shukla, the chair of the Global Centre for Environment and Energy and a co-chair of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, Punit Lalbhai, Executive Director, Arvind Ltd., Subhash Rajpurohit, Assistant Professor, School of Arts and Sciences, Ahmedabad University among others. The discussion focused on the far-reaching influences of climate change and the ways in which each person can lead a sustainable life.

Professor P R Shukla is the Chair of the Global Centre. Professor Shukla has been the lead author of nine reports of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). He has also been awarded a certificate of the ‘Contribution to the Award of Nobel Peace.

