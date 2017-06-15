Ahmedabad: Fee panel notice to 2,365 schools

Among these self-financed schools, Rajkot zone has the highest number — 1417 schools. While 438 schools from Ahmedabad are in the list, 281 are from Surat and 229 are from Vadodara (Express photo) Among these self-financed schools, Rajkot zone has the highest number — 1417 schools. While 438 schools from Ahmedabad are in the list, 281 are from Surat and 229 are from Vadodara (Express photo)

ALL 2,365 schools that failed to submit applications or affidavits or appealed in the Gujarat High Court have been issued notices by the Fee Regulatory Committees under the Gujarat Self Financed Schools (Regulation of Fees) Act 2017. Among these self-financed schools, Rajkot zone has the highest number — 1417 schools. While 438 schools from Ahmedabad are in the list, 281 are from Surat and 229 are from Vadodara.

In a video conference on Wednesday with all four Fee Regulatory Committees, Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama directed the committees to take suo moto action and immediate legal action against schools that are forcing parents to deposit annual fee instead of quarterly or even directing them to buy uniforms, books and stationery from the school.

The media reports on these schools that are allegedly violating the Gujarat Self Financed Schools (Regulation of Fees) Act 2017 rules and will be taken into consideration for a suo moto action, the minister directed the committees.

