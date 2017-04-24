Ahead of Modi’s visit, Israel eyes recognition of diploma courses by India

Recognition of its diploma courses by the Indian government is among top priorities for Israel, which is exploring various agreements in the education sector ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the country. The Jewish nation is in close contact with the Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry and is working on various ideas which may be formally taken up during Modi’s visit, which is likely in July.

“Defence is not the only area which defines Indo-Israel relationship. We are in close contact with the HRD Ministry, there are a few ideas. Exchange of foreign students and recognition of diploma courses will be on the table,” Israeli Ambassador to India Daniel Carmon said.

He said many of Israel’s citizens were immigrants. “Since we absorb people from diverse countries from — Ethiopia to Russia and India to Argentina, we have to adjust our systems to the fact that many people are being educated and coming with degrees from across the country. Being very flexible and liberal in this field, I am sure India will not be our hardest customer,” he added.

Modi’s visit which will be the first by an Indian Prime Minister to Israel, coincides with 25 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries. “The area of education which does not include much of high school education but colleges and universities is on top of our joint agenda,” Carmon added.

At least 15 MoUs were signed between Indian and Israeli educational institutions in November last during Israeli President Reuven Rivlin’s eight-day trip to India.

