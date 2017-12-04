Agriculture degrees to be at par with engineering degrees: Union minister Singh

Many new programmes have been implemented by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) to increase the quality of higher education in the field. Many new programmes have been implemented by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) to increase the quality of higher education in the field.

Union Minister Radha Mohan Singh on Sunday announced that the Fifth Dean Committee Report has been implemented in all agricultural universities, with a view to promote and strengthen the agricultural sector and to keep it in pace with technological changes.

“This is first-of-its-kind that all graduate Level courses of agriculture and its related subject have been declared as professional courses, in which agricultural graduates will be able to get a better opportunity from professional work in the future,” the minister said.

He added that many new programmes have been implemented by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) to increase the quality of higher education in the field. Accordingly, the government aims to attract youth, including school children, to the sector. Read | Perks of studying BSc in Agriculture

For this purpose, the Centre has increased the education budget in the field by 47.4 per cent since the 2013-14 fiscal year, Singh said.

“Fifth Dean Committee Report, guidelines have been prepared for necessary administrative educational standards for the construction and implementation of contemporary courses for the subjects covered in agricultural education,” said Singh, speaking on the occasion of National Agricultural Education Day at Central Agricultural University, Bihar.

He adds that the report will benefits gradates as it brings degrees in agricultural courses at par with those of engineering. This, Singh says, will also open doors to higher education abroad.

