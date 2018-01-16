Agriculture courses: Admissions to be based on entrance tests

Maharashtra is home to four agriculture universities, under which there are around 190 colleges with a total intake capacity of over 15,200 seats. (Representational Image) Maharashtra is home to four agriculture universities, under which there are around 190 colleges with a total intake capacity of over 15,200 seats. (Representational Image)

IN A first, those seeking admission to agriculture and allied courses will have to take entrance tests. The Maharashtra Council of Agricultural Education and Research (MCAER) has decided to conduct admissions for the year 2018-19 on the basis of state and central entrance exams. Earlier, admissions were conducted based on Class XII marks, but this year, the MCAER will also ask for scores of the Maharashtra Technical Common Entrance Test (MHT CET), the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) or the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE).

“Candidates can apply with the scores of any one of these entrance tests, whichever they have scored the highest in. We have assigned 70 per cent weightage to entrance exam scores and the remaining 30 to the candidate’s Class XII marks,” said Harihar Kausaidar, the MCAER director. The MCAER will consider both biology and mathematics scores in the MHT CET for admissions. 88 per cent tenders quote lower rates. The change in the admission process is a result of the ‘professional’ status allotted to agriculture and allied courses.

This means that a bachelor’s degree in agricultural engineering, horticulture, forestry, biotechnology, home or community science, food technology, sericulture, food nutrition and dietetics and agriculture will be treated on a par with other professional courses, such as engineering and medicine. Maharashtra is home to four agriculture universities, under which there are around 190 colleges with a total intake capacity of over 15,200 seats.

“We have only replaced our criteria for admission from Class XII marks to entrance exam scores. We will continue with our central admission process,” said Kausadikar. Meanwhile, the state CET Cell said that no official notification had been made. “We haven’t received any official communication from the MCAER yet. We will make necessary arrangements to include agriculture courses as and when we get a confirmation,” said A E Rayate, commissioner of the CET Cell.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App