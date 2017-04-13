Aftershock at Panjab University: Students wary, attendance takes hit

Panjab University (File Photo) Panjab University (File Photo)

Panjab University wore a deserted look following the unprecedented violence that broke out on Tuesday with student turnout being low. Teachers stated that a lot of fear has crept into the minds of students after seeing the repercussions of protests, while the parents are also asking the students to refrain from coming to the university for a few days.

“Almost all my friends have avoided coming to the university after the violent incident that took place. Being a research student, I wanted to continue with my work so I decided to come but the university is a mere shadow of itself a day after as it doesn’t look like a working day,” said Rishika, a student of chemical department. Arts Block 1, 2, 3, 4, Department of Laws, UILS saw low student turnout. Similar scenes were seen in geology, physics, and botany departments of the varsity.

Around 12:30 am the student centre which is the most buzzing place on campus and always filled with students saw a handful of people gathered to sit and have a meal. “The police in the morning arrested students from the student centre and even now they are sitting here so the students are feeling uncomfortable in this environment of tension and fear. In fact, we would sit otherwise for more than an hour but today even I’m leaving after buying a bottle of water,” said Arsh Mangat, a student of M.A. English. Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, Professor Ramanjit Johal said, “The students are in fear and are shocked by the incident, as some of their friends having nothing to do with the incident are in custody of the police and their well-being is a big concern for the students. So, we have asked the students to give us the names and other details which we can take up with the police officials through the registrar, Vice-Chancellor and Chief of Security.”

Students from various student organizations went to the classes seeking support for the students who have been a rrested by the police.

Resentment regarding the involvement of police and the beating up of students by the men in uniform was also a major issue among the students. “The manner in which students were beaten mercilessly by the police, which included innocent students, was a disgrace as the university authorities failed miserably. Charges of sedition are even more worrisome as PU is not synonymous with this kind of politics and polarisation that is creeping in due to over indulgence of different ideological organisations,” said Armaan Cheema, a student.

