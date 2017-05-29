After shift to English medium, two underprivileged Ludhiana girls conquer odds

Both girls were adopted by Kundan Vidya Mandir under a special programme that the school runs for underprivileged children. (Representational Image) Both girls were adopted by Kundan Vidya Mandir under a special programme that the school runs for underprivileged children. (Representational Image)

As CBSE declared results for Class 12 on Sunday, Laxmi and Neha, students of Kundan Vidya Mandir (KVM) Civil Lines, beamed with confidence and pride. Shifted from a PSEB school, Hindu Putri Pathshala, in Class 9 to CBSE-affiliated Kundan Vidya Mandir, both girls scored decently despite the challenges posed by the switch from a Hindi medium to an English medium school.

Laxmi, whose father Shiv Sagar works as feriwallah (small cart owner dealing in scrap material), scored 92 per cent in humanities, but she was elated over scoring 84 marks in English. Neha Gautam, whose father works as a carpenter, scored 82 per cent in humanities and 62 in English. Both girls were adopted by Kundan Vidya Mandir under a special programme that the school runs for underprivileged children. In Class X, Laxmi had managed 7.4 CGPA, while Neha had got 6.8 CGPA. Their scores have improved significantly this time.

“Shifting to KVM in Class 9 burdened me and I felt helpless at times…Today, I have scored 84 in English and it is the biggest achievement for me,” said Laxmi. Neha too spoke about overcoming her “English phobia”. “More than marks, schooling in a better school has changed our lives. Our thinking and dreams have got wings. My father feels elated seeing me speaking in English….Overcoming English phobia wasn’t easy, but I read lot of books, took help from my teachers and classmates to understand English. Now at least I can write and speak everything in English,” she said.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now