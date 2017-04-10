After low ‘perception’ score in NIRF list: To address student issues, SPPU aims at better paper assessment

SPPU officials have been conducting a slew of workshops to ensure that assessment mistakes are weeded out. (File Photo) SPPU officials have been conducting a slew of workshops to ensure that assessment mistakes are weeded out. (File Photo)

ASSESS THE assessors seems to be the new mantra for Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) officials.

The varsity had recently scored lowest in the ‘perception’ category in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) list.

The low score, varsity officials claimed, could be a result of the poor image carried by the students who often have various unresolved complaints, especially about paper assessment.

“Our students are our ambassadors and perception largely depends on them. While strategising for the next NIRF, we have to ensure that students’ grouses are addressed and chief among them is paper assessment. Maximum complaints come from the engineering faculty. We had noticed this earlier too and had been planning to solve it, but the low rating in NIRF list reinforced it,” said Vice-Chancellor Wasudeo Gade.

“To resolve these issues, we are conducting training workshops across three districts, where at least 700-800 faculty members are trained in paper setting and assessments. Solving students’ issues will not just help the ratings, but also improve the overall performance of the university,” he added.

The recent inclusion of SPPU in NRIF’s list of top ten universities in India comes as the third biggest achievement of the university, after an A+ grade from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council last month and its outing in the Times Higher Education World Rankings last year.

However, academicians said, given the illustrious history of the varsity, much is to be desired.

Dr Ram Takawale, former SPPU vice-chancellor and NAAC chairman, said SPPU has been traditionally known for its academic excellence and low public perception, which he claimed is due to lack of strong leadership.

“Besides, students were central to the university, their ideas and questions were encouraged, whereas I feel that today, students have many grouses,” he said.

Former pro-vice chancellor of SPPU, Dr Arun Adsool, said lack of strong central leadership in the university is a majorly responsible for the drop in its ratings. The inability to encash on its students’ strengths is another reason, he added.

Senior academician and chancellor of Symbiosis International University, Dr S B Mujumdar, echoed the thoughts of Dr Adsool. “The same has happened in case of Symbiosis. Many universities actively made their students get enrolled and rate them, besides involving employees, parents and other stakeholders. We missed out on that opportunity and I think the same happened with SPPU. But, this will be a lesson for the next cycle,” he said.

As the varsity works on its shortcomings, experts said making it to the list of top ten universities was no lesser feat.

Vice-Chancellor Wasudeo Gade credited the success to the recent initiatives towards promoting research industry and foreign university collaborations, among others. “In the last NAAC cycle, we had 1,596 research papers, which went up to 4,500 in 2016. To boost research, we took up many initiatives, including anti-plagiarism softwares, ethics policy and the multi-crore Central Instrumentation Facility (CIF). In 2012, six industries were involved with SPPU, while now as many as 60 industries are not only funding research projects but also teaching our students,” he said.

Dr K N Ganesh, director of Indian Institute of Science, Education and Research (IISER), Pune, said in terms of improving opportunities for research, SPPU has been trying hard and CIF is an important step, besides infrastructural upgrade.

“If only they could improve the quality of faculty hiring, as once SPPU had the best department heads of international calibre,” he added. IISER had also figured at number 29 in the list of overall rankings in India.

Former SPPU vice-chancellor, UGC chairperson and NAAC founder, Dr Arun Nigvekar, said though he hasn’t studied the SPPU report, but what must have worked in its favour was the increased industry-academic interface. “If any university was able to side-step the traditional barriers and bring in quality teachers in the form of industry experts, then I would say it would work in their favour. After all, NAAC and other agencies look at the impact of teaching on producing quality graduates.”

