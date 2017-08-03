After delayed results, MU struggles to match answersheets to students

University of Mumbai (File photo) University of Mumbai (File photo)

AMID THE chaos over the delay in final year result declaration and the race against time to release the results, the University of Mumbai is now experiencing difficulty in linking answersheets to students. Even as much of the assessment work is complete, reconciliation of answersheets to students through data points such as roll numbers, seat numbers and barcodes is taking longer than usual, according to sources involved in the process.

While the assessment of over 84 per cent answersheets is over, the results of less than 10 per cent students have been declared so far. While several reasons have been cited for the delay, the sources said one was the lag in crosslinking marks to students, especially since two agencies were involved in scanning the papers this year — a measure put in place to ensure answerbooks are not tampered with.

In the new onscreen assessment system, all sheets of an answerbook are separated by cutting out the stem of the book. While one agency scans the first page and assigns a common barcode to all sheets, another agency scans the rest of the pages. Answersheets are then left with two barcodes. Supplementary papers are treated as separate answerbooks.

While reconciliation is done every year, it is taking longer and is more tedious this time as there are two agencies involved. “A large number of students have entered their seat numbers incorrectly. It is taking time to streamline that process,” said an official. “For those students whose answersheets are not reconciled in time, the results are kept reserved,” added the official, assuring that results would not be mixed up. To speed up the reconciliation process, the university has roped in former controller of examination Dinesh Bonde who is well versed in the examination system.

Amid the glitches, the focus appears to have shifted away from assessments. While teachers assessed over 1 lakh copies a day last week, it has now come down to 26,000. So far, 14.88 lakh of the 17.59 lakh answersheets have been corrected and results of 208 subjects declared. However, of the 4.77 lakh final year students, who took their exams in March and April this year, only 47,693 have received their results.

Vinayak Dalvie, officer on special duty appointed by the government, said, “With the cooperation of the university officials, principals and most importantly teachers, we were able to complete a bulk of the assessment work quickly. I appeal to teachers to continue to show the same enthusiasm in the interest of the students so the results can be declared at the earliest.”

Meanwhile, the pressure on Vice-Chancellor Sanjay Deshmukh continued to mount Wednesday as the Congress too also joined the student wings of other parties demanding that he put in his papers. Students, accompanied by Mumbai Regional Congress Committee president Sanjay Nirupam, protested outside the Kalina campus of the university.

“The V-C told us that results will be out by August 16, despite the education minister and the chief minister claiming in the House that results will be declared latest by August 5. We demand that the V-C and Education Minister Vinod Tawde tender their resignations,” said Nirupam.

“Why has the university employed two agencies to scan papers? The V-C has clearly underestimated the magnanimity of the assessment process. Moreover, his inexperience in handling the examination and assessment department has led to a complete failure of the processes,” said former Pro-V-C A D Sawant.

On Tuesday, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) joined the Yuva Sena and NCP students’ wing to protest against the delay and sought the V-C’s resignation. Tawde had assured the ABVP that their demand would be conveyed to Governor and Chancellor Ch Vidyasagar Rao.

