After a month’s delay, DU admissions to begin May 22

Technical glitches with server caused the delay. Archives Technical glitches with server caused the delay. Archives

Delhi University (DU) will begin online registration to its undergraduate programmes on May 22 — almost a month after it was supposed to begin. Admissions to postgraduate and MPhil/PhD courses will begin on May 31. The university administration had earlier decided to begin admissions in the third week of April in order to give students more time to apply.

DU admissions usually begin in June. However, official sources told The Indian Express that technical glitches with the server and the website resulted in the admissions getting delayed by almost a month.

While admissions to merit-based undergraduate courses will begin on May 22, for the entrance- based courses, the admissions will begin on May 31.

“The eligible applicants are informed that the registration process of all the programmes will be completely online, including sports, extra-curricular activities (ECA), Kashmiri migrants, CW (Defence), and PwD categories. The details of registration process and subsequent procedure will be available in the Bulletin of Information, which will be uploaded online soon,” the DU Registrar said in a statement on Saturday.

DU admissions usually see a massive rush of students. In order to avoid the rush, the university had made the admission process completely online from last year. However, with excess online traffic, the server had crashed multiple times on the first day of admissions. The university has taken precautions to avoid such problems this year.

Last year, admissions had begun on June 1 and continued till June 19. A slew of changes were also introduced. The university had also decided to release only five cut-off lists last year, but was forced to issue more when seats remained vacant.

It was also the first time that minority colleges like St Stephen’s College, Jesus & Mary College, Mata Sundari College, SGND Khalsa College, SGTB Khalsa College and SGGS College of Commerce were made part of the central registration process.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now