After 7-year gap, DU seeks applications for 378 posts

After a gap of almost seven years, Delhi University has sought applications for 378 posts of permanent teachers across departments.

Posts in colleges have not been advertised yet. Delhi University Vice Chancellor, Yogesh Tyagi had told The Indian Express in November that the posts would be advertised soon.

“The university has invited online applications for 378 posts of assistant professors across 41 departments and centres, which include 187 general category posts, 100 OBC, 55 SC, 29 ST and seven posts for persons with disabilities,” a DU official said.

The HRD ministry has asked DU to fill all positions by 2018 — a tough task considering the large number of vacant positions. Several strikes, most recently in November, have been held since 2010 to demand regularisation of teachers and permanent appointments.

According to the University Grants Commission, ad hoc teachers should not be more than 10 per cent of the total teacher strength. There are about 10,000 teachers in DU at present. Of these, about 40 per cent are ad hoc.

In 2008, a 27 per cent increase in student intake was ordered in institutions after implementation of the OBC quota. An increase in the number of teachers was also announced to cater to the increased student strength. In DU, 3,500 seats were added at the time. But, only a fraction of teacher vacancies have been filled.

The university has been in flux for the past six years and teachers have also suffered as a result.