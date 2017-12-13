Advisory: What’s up? Don’t be unsocial on social media, says PGIMER to employees

It is not the first time that PGI took such steps to control the use of social networking sites. It is not the first time that PGI took such steps to control the use of social networking sites.

Stating that “some employees” of the institute were using social media platforms to create “disharmony” among various cadres or employees, the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) administration Tuesday issued an advisory for its employees asking them to restrain themselves from using social media platforms to share confidential and important matters of the institute.

A circular or advisory issued by PGI Director Dr Jagat Ram has stated that the use of social media for such activities was a clear violation of service rules.

“It has been observed that the employees of the institute are using various social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram. As a result, the precious time meant for efficient administration is lost and officials’ performances are badly affected,” read the advisory.

It further said that these social media apps are also being used to share important or confidential matters of the institute.

“Some employees are also using these social media platforms to create disharmony among various cadres or employees. This is an unhealthy practice for the progress of the institute,” the institute director said in the advisory.

“Some employees are using social media as a tool to malign others in utter disregard and contravention of service rules, including their seniors,” he said.

Sources in PGI told Chandigarh Newsline that the decision to issue the advisory was taken following reports of some employees using social media actively to spread their “association agendas” and clearly targeting institute officials over these matters.

Saying that action against the erring officials would be taken if any breach of rules is reported, the advisory has asked all employees to restrain themselves from using social media.

“It is, therefore, brought to the notice of all employees of the institute to restrain themselves from using social media platforms (WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram etc) for sharing important and confidential matters of the institute. Any breach of the rules will be viewed seriously and action against the erring officers/officials found indulging in such activities shall be initiated under the provisions of the CCS(conduct) rules 1964,” read the advisory.

It is not the first time that PGI took such steps to control the use of social networking sites. Few months ago, the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) had to block Facebook and YouTube on all its computers at the institute – after it was noticed that on the institute computers, there was an “excessive” use of social networking site and Youtube during the working hours. Officials had then said the move was aimed to prevent the employees from accessing the sites during working hours at the institute, as it had also decreased the overall speed of internet on campus.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App