Admit cards not issued, Manish Sisodia names three schools

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Education Minister Manish Sisodia has asked the Directorate of Education (DoE) to look into the matter of three private schools denying admit cards to students for not paying the increased fee, under the implementation of 7th pay commission.

Naming The Indian School, Blue Bells International School (Kailash colony) and Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan’s Mehta Vidyalaya, Sisodia asked DoE to submit an action taken report in 24 hours. “Some schools are using the threat of non-issuance of Board examination admit cards to force parents to pay hiked school fees and arrears. I have received complaints from several distraught parents about this harassment,” he wrote. He added that schools can increase fees only after the verification of accounts is complete. Sisodia forwarded to the DoE the circular sent to parents by these schools on the fee hike.

“It is not true that we have withheld admit cards. About fees one can confirm with the PTAs that there has been no increase,” said Tania Joshi, principal of The Indian School. Suman Kumar, principal of Blue Bells School. said, “All students have been given admit cards, and we have received no complaints. As approved by the managing committee, the fees have been enhanced well within the rules… We have always followed rules.” The principal of Mehta Vidyalaya did not respond to the queries.

