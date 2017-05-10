MH CET 2017: Exam on May 11; check out preparation tips for the last day

MH CET 2017: The admit cards were released and aspirants can download it from the official website MH CET 2017: The admit cards were released and aspirants can download it from the official website

MH CET 2017: Maharashtra Health Sciences and Technical Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2017 will be held on May 11, that is, tomorrow and the last minute preparations are in full swing. Conducted by the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Maharashtra, the exam is crucial for students who seek admission to BE, BTech and BPharmacy courses at various recognised institutions in the state.

Here are a few revision tips, important topics and information to help candidates prepare on the last day before the exam.

Exam pattern:

The level of difficulty for MHT CET exam pattern is a notch lower than JEE Main, JEE Advanced or other such competitive exams. It consists of three question papers with a weightage of 100 marks each. Candidates will have one and a half hours to answer each section.

– Paper 1 contains 50 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) on Mathematics.

– Paper 2 contains 50 MCQs each in Physics and Chemistry.

– Paper 3 contains 50 MCQs each in Botany and Zoology.

Those who wish to pursue engineering need to appear for papers 1 and 2. Candidates opting for Pharmacy / PharmD need to appear for paper 2 and can choose to appear in either one or both of the other two papers. There will be no negative marking, so it is best for students to attempt every question.

Read | MH CET Law exam 2017: Admit cards available, know how to download

Important topics:

The MHT CET papers will be based on the syllabus of the Maharashtra board examinations of Physics, Chemistry and Biology. Candidates should go through the prescribed textbooks of the HSC board for class 12. Here are a list of important topics that you need to cover.

Physics-

Kinetic Theory of Gases, Atoms, Molecules and Nuclei, Oscillations, Rotational Motion, Electrostatics, Electromagnetic Induction, Magnetic Effects of Current, Semiconductors, Wave Motion.

Chemistry-

Chemical Thermodynamics and Energetics, Coordination Compounds, p-Block elements, Alcohol Phenol Ether, d-Block and f-Block elements, Organic Compounds containing Nitrogen, Solid State, Chemical Kinetics, Solutions and Colligative Properties.

(Note: The Chemistry section in Paper 2 has been observed to be compritively more simple than the other sections. Pay heed to the important chemical equations and name reactions in Inorganic Chemistry).

Mathematics-

Differential Equations, Integral Calculus, Limits, Continuity and Differentiability, Vectors and 3D Geometry.

(Note: The Mathematics paper has been found to be lengthy in the previous years. You will need to manage time well and work on your speed while solving questions).

Biology-

Biotechnology Process and Application, Genetic Engineering and Genomics, Control and Coordination, Human Reproduction, Microbes in Human Welfare, Photosynthesis, Respiration, Reproduction in Plants, Genetic Basis of Inheritance,

(Note: Biology requires a lot of attention as even minor facts from nooks and corners of the syllabus that we usually tend to miss, may appear in Paper 3. There will be 50 MCQs from both Botany and Zoology of 1 mark each).

Read | 10 tips and tricks to prepare for entrance exams

Preparation Tips:

1. Revision-

Formulate a viable revision plan and stick to it till the end. Do not waste too much time on one subject. Divide your study hours equally and revise the formulae, reactions, diagrams, mock papers and equations. Do not overextend yourself on the exam preparation. Make sure to also give yourself breaks between preparation

Do not pick up new topics at this point as you do not have time for them. Just read through everything that you know and perfect it instead of worrying about the few things that you are clueless about.

2. Syllabus-

The exam is chiefly based on HSC syllabus of Maharashtra State Board. Therefore, during your last segment of preparations, you must go through all the important points and summaries given in NCERT textbooks. There are a few topics in MHT CET syllabus that are not covered in NCERT books. In Physics, certain topics like Semiconductors, Interference and Waves are not covered extensively in NCERT and thus, need to be prepared from other reference books.

3. Practice papers-

The best way to gain confidence for any exam is to attempt some of the papers from the previous years or mock tests. This will help you get the hang of the questions and will help you figure out how much time you would need to spend on each question and section. Practice some papers will also boost your confidence.

4. Keep calm-

Many tend to panic on the last day before the exam and loose out on sleep. Today is the day when you should brush through your notes, keep away your books and try to relax. Surround yourself with positive people and things that make you happy. Go to sleep early, wake up early, get to the exam centre on time and give it your best shot.

For updates on MHT CET 2017, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd