Admissions under RTE Act: After easing norms, government gets 332 applications from general category children

A day after the state education department has announced admissions for general category students under Right to Education (RTE) Act, it has received 332 applications under this category, a senior official said. According to Right to Education (RTE) Act, which came into existence five years ago, 25 per cent seats are reserved for children from economically weaker section (EWS) in private schools. As per the rule modified by the department and notified on March 4, after admitting students under 25 per cent reserved seats in unaided schools to various reserved categories stipulated by the department, if seats remain vacant, children belonging to general category with a family income below Rs 68,000 per annum in urban areas and Rs 47,000 per annum in rural areas will be eligible for admissions in these vacant seats.

Till Sunday, a total of 48,472 applications in all categories have been received by the education department from EWS and disadvantaged groups. Among these, the maximum have been received under Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) that records 26,858 applications.

Similarly, in other reserved categories, including Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe as many as 11,914 applications have been received. Below Poverty Line (7,202), child in need of care and protection (1,260), orphans (219), child care institutions (152), children of migrant labours (219), cerebral palsy (37) children with special needs (198) and four from HIV-infected children have been received, so far.

With another ten days for the submission of applications as the last date to receive online applications fixed as March 15, the department claims to receive more applications.

Though Gujarat implemented the Right to Education (RTE) Act in the state on April 1, 2010, RTE’s 25 per cent reserved seats for economically and disadvantaged groups in private schools rule was implemented after three years, in the academic session 2013-14.

