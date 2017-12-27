Admissions to nursery start today, parents can go online

Nursery students on the way to school at DPS public school, mathura road. Express photo by partha paul Nursery students on the way to school at DPS public school, mathura road. Express photo by partha paul

Admissions to nursery classes in the 1,700 private schools in Delhi will begin on Wednesday. Most schools have maintained that parents need not visit the establishments since the applications will have to be submitted online.

While the admission process beginning December 27 is for 75% of the seats, the government is yet to come up with a schedule for the remaining 25% — meant for the economically weaker sections and the disadvantaged. Of the 75% seats, 20% is allotted to management quota, 5% for children of the staff working in the school. This year, the schools cannot put an upper age limit for admission.

The admissions to nursery classes take place through a point system. The total of 100 points are divided into several criteria which differ from school to school. Like most years, almost all schools have maintained that neighbourhood or distance has been allotted more points. However, its figure will differ from school to school. If there is a tie for the seats, there will be a draw of lots.

For instance, at Springdales School, Pusa Road, apart from the distance criterion, points will be given if the applicant is a girl child, if his or her sibling already studies in the school, if either of the parents has studied in the school and if he or she has a single parent.

Alumni, gender of the child were among the 62 criteria that the Delhi government had called discriminatory in 2016. But with the private schools moving the Delhi High Court, the government order was impugned. The government, however, barred the schools from using 51 criteria such as the mother’s qualification and parents being non-smokers etc. The last date for submission of applications is January 17 and the first list will be put out on February 15.

