Admissions: St Stephen’s holds draw for 10 Class I seats, SGGS for 25 EWS Nursery slots

Parents check the admission list at the gate of St Stephen’s School in Sector 45 of Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi) Parents check the admission list at the gate of St Stephen’s School in Sector 45 of Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi)

With entry-level admissions underway in the city, St Stephen’s School, Sector 45, conducted draw of lots for just 10 general category seats for Class I, while SGGS Collegiate Public School, Sector 26, did so for 25 Economically Weaker Section (EWS) seats on Tuesday. St Stephen’s has 225 seats in Class I. Principal Louis Lopez said Class I does not come under entry-level admissions.

“So, the seats are mostly for our students promoted from preparatory school. Besides, we give out seats under sibling, wards of teachers, Christian minority and EWS categories, so we are left with just 10 open seats,” said the principal. He added that the school has received 184 applications under general category and 42 under EWS, of which 34 candidates were shortlisted. “The list also include those from preparatory school and Christian minority category,” he said.

“So, we did not have a draw of lots for EWS seats. The final list of all the students qualified to get admission to Class I will be out on January 31 on school notice board and website,” he said.

SGGS Collegiate Public School has 100 seats in Nursery. An official of the school said, “We received 180 EWS forms and held the draw for 25 seats. The draw of lots for general category will be on January 20.”

Lopez added demand for admission to missionary schools was high.””Government schools should provide better quality education, so that parents have more options to explore. We can’t make all the parents happy. Hundreds are left disappointed when their children don’t get a seat in the school of their choice. Over here, 40 to 50 parents were present for the draw. There were 266 slips in the container. We received 467 forms,” he said.

On Thursday, Delhi Public School will conduct the draw of lots for 113 seats in Nursery along with two branches of Ajit Karam Singh International Public School in Sectors 41 and 45. Both have 60 seats each for Nursery.

