Admissions policy: Produce records of varsities from India, abroad, HC tells JNU

JNU (File photo)

Expressing concern over 100-per cent weightage being given to viva-voice for qualifying for MPhil and PhD courses in JNU, the Delhi High Court has asked the authorities to produce relevant records regarding past and present practices of other national universities, besides international universities such as Harvard and Cornell.

The Students Federation of India (SFI) had earlier filed a plea against implementation of the UGC notification of 2009. Another petition, on similar lines, was filed by some JNU students.

The counsel for SFI said that 100-per cent weightage is being given to viva-voice due to new regulations, “This was against the earlier rule of 80:20 given to written exam and viva-voice.”

On the “base degree” (qualifying degree to apply for entrance exam), the minimum eligibility criteria of marks secured in the degree has been changed. Earlier it was 50 per cent for general candidates, 45 per cent for OBC candidates, and 40 per cent for SC/ST students. It has now been raised to 55 per cent for general candidates, and 50 per cent for all OBC and SC/ST students.

As student-teacher ratio for MPhil and PhD courses was changed to 1:8, there was a drastic reduction in seats from 970 to 102. When a bench of acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Juctice C Hari Shankar asked about the changes, the UGC counsel said the university was implementing the commission’s 2009 regulations, based on the Unnikrishnan Committee’s recommendations.

