Now, medical college aspirants complain of confusion and chaos

MEDICAL COLLEGE aspirants, who got their admissions confirmed in a deemed college before the joint merit list for government and private colleges was declared on Monday, will not be able to switch to a government or private college despite their name appearing on the list. The last date for confirming or cancelling admissions to deemed colleges was July 30, two days before the joint merit list was declared. So, applicants who now have the option to move to a college with a lower fee will not be able to avail of the option.

“My daughter was offered admission at MGM college and had to confirm her seat by July 30. The list came out today and she has been offered admission in a college with lower fees. Despite the offer, she is unable to switch. This is injustice,” said Pranay Kapadia, the father of a medical aspirant.

Delays over releasing medical college cut-off lists have left many students in the lurch. The issue started with the postponement of some colleges’ cut-off lists from the original deadline of July 25. While the deemed colleges released their lists as planned, the merit list for private and government colleges was delayed owing to court cases over the domicile criteria. Thereafter, private unaided colleges refused to admit students until their fee was restructured, causing further delay. Finally, the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) released a combined list on Tuesday with 6,000 names on it.

Mahesh Choudhari, another parent, said, “We do not know where my child is getting admission even though the list has been released. There is too much confusion. Getting all documents ready by August 5 is stressful.”

“There are a few names missing from the paramedical colleges. Parents and students are unsure of their admission status because not all the lists have been released. Under the uncertainty surrounding admissions, many have taken seats in deemed colleges as a safe bet,” said Sudha Shenoy, a parent activist working towards streamlining the admission process.

DMER director Pravin Shingare, however, said that several applicants had got a better option than the previous list declared last week. “In the last list, of the 2,450 names on the list, 2,100 had got their first preferences. They need not change,” said Shingare, adding that those already admitted to deemed colleges will not be allowed to reconsider.

