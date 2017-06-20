Admissions in Haryana private varsities through centralised entrance exams

Centralised entrance examinations to be conducted for admission to technical courses being run by private universities in the state.( Representational image) Centralised entrance examinations to be conducted for admission to technical courses being run by private universities in the state.( Representational image)

The Haryana state technical counselling society will conduct centralised entrance examinations for admission to technical courses being run by private universities in the state. The Haryana government has also decided that admissions to professional courses in medical and allied faculties in private universities would be done centrally by the medical education and research department, a higher education department spokesman said here on Monday.

The provisions in the Haryana Private Universities Act, 2006 stipulates that admissions in professional and technical courses in a private university would only be made through an entrance test conducted either by an association of the universities running similar courses or by a state agency, he said.

“However, the private universities have been making admissions in professional and technical courses through their own entrance test and thus flouting the statutory provisions of the Act,” the spokesman said.

It has also been observed that some of the private universities are offering professional courses in Agriculture Science for which Ch. Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (CCSHAU), Hisar would conduct centralised admissions test.

In addition to medical, technical and agricultural courses, private universities also offer B.Ed, law and other professional courses.

“Private universities would make admissions to B.Ed through centralised counselling to be conducted by the state university authorised by the state government. “Similarly, all admissions in law would be made on the basis of Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) merit,” he said. Read | Top 25 universities in India: NIRF ranking 2017

He said however, for the courses which are out of ambit of technical, medical education, agriculture, B.Ed and law, private universities may conduct their own entrance examination this year only.

“From the next academic session, all private universities would form an association of universities for conducting centralised entrance examination for such professional courses,” he said.

The spokesman said that vice-chancellors of the all private universities have been asked to adhere to these instructions strictly and send seat matrix in all courses of their university by June 25.

