Admission to government medical colleges: 396 aspirants’ future in limbo

THE FUTURE of 396 aspirants, currently eligible for admission to government medical colleges in the state, is now in a limbo as a group of parents has moved the court over the criteria for admission under the domicile quota.

In a list released by the state Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) late Monday, the admission authority has named 396 candidates who took their Class X board exams outside Maharashtra and their Class XII board in state. According to a July 5 judgment of the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court on admission criteria, these candidates are eligible for admission to the 85 per cent seats reserved in government medical colleges under the domicile quota.

However, a group of parents filed a review petition with the Aurangabad bench challenging the decision. “The review petition has been filed and the DMER has assured us that if the court rules in our favour, the candidates will be removed from the merit list,” said Sudha Shenoy, a parent activist working for streamlining the medical admission process in the state.

DMER Director Pravin Shinghare said the court decision will decide the further course of action. The DMER announced the list of candidates who appeared for Class X exams outside the state, following pressure from parents over allegations of a “domicile fraud”.

Several parents had claimed that candidates had faked domicile certificates of different states to apply for government colleges across the country.

The parents, during a protest, demanded that the DMER release a list of candidates rendered ineligible for the admission process owing to lack of documents and of candidates who had appeared for Class X outside Maharashtra.

In one of the lists, the DMER has furnished details of 769 candidates who were deemed ineligible for admission after they failed to produce the necessary documents. Shinghare said these candidates were successfully weeded out of the process and hence a fraud could not have occurred. He said the DMER had verified the documents of the first 20,000 rank holders out of a total of 54,000 applicants. “We only have 2,700 seats in government colleges. The documents of first 20,000 rank holders were verified as candidates with higher rank will not be eligible for government college seats,” said Shinghare. “We had asked for a list of those who faked their domicile certificates. However, the DMER has given us a list of ineligible candidates,” said Mahendra Choudhuri, the parent of a medical aspirant.

