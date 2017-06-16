Student outfits extend helping hand to applicants to overcome confusion

Students party leaders helping admission seekers at SD college in sector-32, Chandigarh on Thursday, June 15 2017. Express photo by Jaipal Singh. Students party leaders helping admission seekers at SD college in sector-32, Chandigarh on Thursday, June 15 2017. Express photo by Jaipal Singh.

At the onset of the admission process, hundreds of applicants are busy collecting papers and filling up forms to get a seat in the college of their choice. Student organisations have extended help to the confusing applicants by providing them with all the required guidance. Parties including ABVP, HSA and INSO are working everyday to help thousands of applicants. Aman Khatri, a student of DAV College in Sector 10, is a member of the Indian National Students’ Organisation (INSO) who is currently pursuing an advanced diploma in medical lab technology and is one such volunteer.

“We are only trying to help the students to get through the admission process without any difficulties. We have no other motive behind our volunteer work and are only focusing on the welafre of the students. This year onwards, the admission process has changed and now the whole procedure has to be done online. Earlier the students used to go to different colleges to fill up forms for admission, but now the whole system has changed and admission for streams like BSc, BBA, BCom and MCom has become centralised. So, to avoid any unnecessary confusion, all student organisations are extending help to those in need,” he said.

The security guard of the college said: “The student parties have been helping new applicants since five years now. Although the principal highly disapproves of their intervention, everyone knows that their work is just a form of social service and they genuinely want to help others find their way in the college. We do not allow any member to wear stickers of their parties inside the college premises, but they don’t listen. All the volunteer work they have done till now has been peaceful.”

Police routinely keep an eye on the organisations to control the situation. A police constable, who mans the main gate of a college on a regular basis, said: “We have not received any complaints from any applicants regarding the help extended by these organisations, but we have been given strict instructions to prevent them from entering the premises with party stickers. Otherwise the whole process is conducted peacefully.”

