Admission for nursery, kindergarten classes: Process of issuing forms begins

Parents collect admission forms outside a school in Sector 26, Chandigarh, Friday. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia) Parents collect admission forms outside a school in Sector 26, Chandigarh, Friday. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia)

The process of issuing application forms for admission to nursery and kindergarten classes at private and convent schools has begun. The Chandigarh Education department has set December 12 as the deadline for submitting application forms in these schools. So, parents in Tricity are rushing to various schools for admission so that their toddlers could get admission in the best place.

“To seek admission in private and convent schools in Chandigarh is a very tough task. We have to do all the homework for admission weeks before. We can’t rely on single applications as seats are limited in all schools. So, I will apply to several schools so that I could have the chance to select in a single one,” said Amar Gupta from Manimajra whose niece is due for admission.

“Last year, we tried three schools to get admission from EWS quota. But the seats were all full and we didn’t get admission in any private or convent school. This year, I am applying from general quota and hoping we could get admission,” added Amar.

Rajesh Saini from Baltana, who is looking for the best schools for his daughter in Chandigarh and Panchkula, said, “Today, I applied to five schools online. I was waiting for forms to be issued for the last two weeks. I have prepared all the documents, necessary for admission. I wish good luck to my little girl to get admission in the best school.”

“Out of 80 seats, 60 are in general category while 20 are reserved for EWS under the RTE Act. This is the first day and we are getting a huge positive response from the parents who want to get admission here. Parents are already well aware of the admission procedure and we are guiding them as well in school,” said Pooja Prakash, Principal of KBDAV School.

“Because of limited seats, parents are left with the option of applying in different schools. Admission is the main challenge in Tricity. We have limited seats by the guidelines of the education department so that we can give the best education to the students with available resources,” added Pooja.

“We will issue application forms very soon before the deadline ends. At present, we are facing inquiries for admission and admission procedures. Our school website is having huge visits and traffic. As application forms are issued for the upcoming session, it will be notified through websites. All information regarding admission will be available online so that parents are able to apply from home,” said Lt Col Rattanbir Singh, Principal of St Kabir.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App