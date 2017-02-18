Chandigarh: Admission deadline for EWS families extended by 2 weeks

After the delay in issuance of income certificates for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) families, the education department has extended the admission date by two weeks. Earlier, the last date of admission in various schools for EWS was February 28. Sources from the education department said that from next week the certificates are likely to be given to the EWS parents. An official said, “The issuance of income certificate has been sorted and will be issued from next week. The concerned Tehsildar and Station House Officer (SHO) will check legitimacy. To give time to the parents and authorities concerned we have extended the last date of admission by two weeks.”

Watch what else is making news:

Earlier, the DC’s office had refused to issue the certificates and had asked the families for self-declaration of information. All the private schools had refused to accept the self-declaration documents raising concerns of its authenticity as in the past, many schools received fake certificates. The education department raised the issue in the advisory council meeting held on January 18.

Further, the education department will also hold a meeting with the private schools association to take up the issue. Till date a total of 1,772 applications have been received for 669 seats reserved under the Right To Education (RTE) Act.

As per the Common Admission Schedule (CAS), the applications for entry-level (kindergarten and nursery classes) admission in private schools begin from 1st December. The private schools upload the information with regard to the number of seats available, admission criteria, date of admission, age requirement, fee structure, documents required and date of draw on the website and notice board by November 30, while the last date of admission in schools was till December 12