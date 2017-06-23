Admission 2017: FYJC list out, cut-offs rise for many courses

The Commerce stream continued to be the most sought-after. (Representational image) The Commerce stream continued to be the most sought-after. (Representational image)

CITY COLLEGES declared their first list for undergraduate courses on Thursday evening, and the cut-offs were slightly higher than last year in most courses. St Xavier’s College’s first cut-off for BA courses was capped at 98 per cent for non-state board students. Bachelor in Accounting and Finance (BAF) saw the highest cut-offs across courses, with Jai Hind College capping it at 96 per cent. At KC College, too, the cut-off for the course was as high as 94 per cent.

Hemlata Bagla, principal of KC College, said the cut-offs for most courses, particularly in the Commerce stream, were a per cent or two higher than the last year. The BAF cut-off at Jai Hind was 95.2 per cent and at KC was 93.2 per cent last year.

“The competition was tough in the self-financed courses such as BAF and Bachelor of Financial Management (BFM). More candidates have applied for these courses, driving up the cut-offs. Last year, the Bachelor in Banking and Insurance course was more in demand,” said Bagla.

Admission to Bachelor in Science with Biotechnology will be easier for candidates, as the cut-offs saw a dip. Ancy Jose, principal of Nagindas Khandwala College, said the BSc IT honours course also saw a dip in cut-offs as the number of applications went down.

The Commerce stream continued to be the most sought-after. At Jai Hind, the cut-off for BCom is 94 per cent, slightly lower than last year’s. At Mithibai it is 90 per cent.

At St Xavier’s College, BA courses cut-off was capped at 92.46 per cent for state board students. It’s BSc course cut-off for non-biological subjects was 90 per cent.

Jai Hind principal Ashok Wadia said the cut-offs were mostly driven by the applications received and the highest scorer applying for the course. “The candidate applying for BA courses at our college has the highest score of 98 per cent, pulling the cut-offs up,” said Wadia, adding that the popularity of courses too defined the merit list.

Bagla said that since the University of Mumbai’s admission process allowed candidates to apply for multiple courses at a time, the cut-offs go higher. “Candidates need not be worried because of the high cut-offs. After the first round of admissions, most toppers will take admissions, and the cut-offs will drop significantly,” she said.

