Aditi Gupta scores 99.57 percentile in CAT 2016

Aditi Gupta of the Punjab Engineering College University of Technology has scored 99.57 percentile in the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2016. Asked why not many girls make it to the top 100 in CAT, Aditi said one of the reasons is that the number of girls appearing for the exam is less than half of the boys.

A resident of Mohali, Aditi said there could be several reasons for the girls not topping CAT. “I don’t think it has to do something with girls or boys. In fact, if you check statistics, girls appearing for CAT are less than half of boys. So this trend is bound to happen. There are multiple factors that play a role in this trend. As far as maths is concerned, it can be built with practice,” she said.

Talking about the trend of engineers cracking the exam, she said the engineers are famous for blocking majority of MBA seats. Moreover, clearing the exam is just half the job done. The major challenge of clearing the personal interview, she said.

On how she prepared for the exam, Aditi said she would spend around three to four hours daily on her preparation, and divide the time equally across three sections — verbal ability, data interpretation and quant.