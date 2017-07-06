ACPC 1st round result 2017 declared at jacpcldce.ac.in or gujacpc.nic.in, check B E admissions result here

Around 24,000 seats in engineering colleges across the state are expected to remain vacant this year Around 24,000 seats in engineering colleges across the state are expected to remain vacant this year

The Admission Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC) has released the seat allotment results for Undergraduate Engineering (B.E) Degree programs at the official websites – jacpcldce.ac.in or gujacpc.nic.in. The students who have applied for the admission can now see their result.

As earlier reported by the Indian Express, the Commissioner of technical education Anis Mankad said that the admission would be completed under any circumstances by July 31 and classes for the new term would begin from August 3.

ACPC 1st round result 2017, here’s how to check

Step 1: Go to the official website for ACPC mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on registration tab

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Your result will be displayed

Step 5: Download and take a print out of the same for further reference.

ACPC every year conducts centralised admission in all private and government engineering and pharmacy colleges affiliated to state-run Gujarat Technological University (GTU). The seats are distributed based on the students’ merit in the JEE (main) conducted at all India level. However, ACPC also conducts admissions for students having studied in schools located within Gujarat only.

Around 24,000 seats in engineering colleges across the state are expected to remain vacant this year, says an analysis done by the education department. This year about 48,000 students have cleared GUJCET which shows out of a total of 72,000 seats in 132 engineering colleges, around 24,000 will remain vacant.

