Acharya Nagarjuna University UG Results 2018: B.A, B.Com results declared at nagarjunauniversity.ac.in

ANU UG results 2018: Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) has announced the results for B.Com sixth semester, B.A first, second and fourth semesters. All the students who had appeared for the examinations can check the results through the official website, nagarjunauniversity.ac.in. Over thousands of candidates had appeared for the examinations that were conducted in March. Apart from the official website, the candidates can get the results through indiaresults.com.

Steps to download ANU UG results 2018

Visit the websites, nagarjunauniversity.ac.in or indiaresults.com.

On the homepage, click on the results tab

A new window will open

Then click on ANU UG regular examinations results for March 2018 (regular)

Enter your hall ticket number

The result will be displayed

Acharya Nagarjuna University

The University has over 450 affiliated colleges which offer various under-graduate, post-graduate, and various other courses like Engineering, Law. The university also offers 47 various post-graduation courses.

