CBSE Class 12 exam: Accountancy paper difficult, didn’t know about leak, say students

Written by OINDRILA MUKHERJEE

Amid reports that the CBSE Class XII accountancy paper was leaked on WhatsApp and social media on Wednesday evening, students in the city sat for the examination as scheduled on Thursday morning. Students did not have any knowledge of the leak though before the exam and said the paper was as expected: tricky and lengthy. Though CBSE has denied the leak, it wil decide on whether the exam should be scrapped as “hard working” students should not suffer.

Devank Bajaj, a commerce student of St John’s, said, “My friends and I got to know of the paper leak after we came out of the examination hall. But, we did not receive anything on WhatsApp. There are rumours that the paper was being sold for Rs 5,000 outside some Delhi school. But, everything went off peacefully here.” He added that the paper was not lengthy, but its difficulty level made it cumbersome. Bajaj further stated, “The six-mark and eight-mark questions were easy, but the three-mark and four-mark questions were tough. I am expecting above 90.”

Tanya Verma, a student of St Mary’s School, said, “The paper was lengthy and I found the eight-mark question in the end quite tough,” adding, “I got to know of the paper leak after the exam when I went to my teacher to discuss the exam. He told me the paper could be scrapped. It will be nice if they set an easier paper.”

R J Khanderao, the regional officer of CBSE, refused to comment on the alleged paper leak, saying, “The media is unnecessarily making an issue of this. I am not in a position to talk about the paper leak as Delhi is handling all of this.”

According to reports, Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia received the “leaked” paper around 10.30 am and immediately informed CBSE and the Education Secretary. Following this, they checked the paper and found that it matched Set II of the accountancy paper. Commerce lecturer at GMSSS-16, Shalini, said she was not aware of the paper leak in the morning when students sat for the exam.

