Access to higher education improved but challenges remain: Vekaiah Naidu

“Students and youth play a critical role in the transformation of our economy into a digital economy,” Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu said. (Express photo) “Students and youth play a critical role in the transformation of our economy into a digital economy,” Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu said. (Express photo)

Access to higher education has improved in recent times but areas like quality of education, dearth of motivated teachers and lack of focus on research remain a challenge, Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday said. “These areas need immediate addressing to be able to fully realise India’s human resources potential with equity and inclusion,” the minister said at the convocation of Galgotia University in Greater Noida.

Naidu, who is also the minister for I&B, said India has a glorious tradition of learning in ancient universities such as Nalanda, Taxila etc but with the advent of the British, the traditional practices of learning were discouraged and a process of “intellectual colonisation” was resorted to. At the time of Independence, India had only around 20 universities and 500 affiliated colleges with a meagre enrolment of less than one lakh students, an I&B Ministry statement quoted him as saying.

“Now, India’s higher education system is the third largest in the world, next to only the US and China. As per the latest reports available, India has around 760 universities, 38,498 colleges and 12,276 Stand Alone Institutions with a total enrolment of around 3.4 crore students,” he said.

Naidu said that while access to higher education has improved, the spread and quality of education, funding, shortage of motivated teachers, and lack of focus on research and innovation remain to be a challenge and need “immediate addressing”. He said an education policy is being worked upon with intent to address these challenges and there by create a credible education system capable of ensuring opportunities for all.

The Ministry of Human Resources Development has taken a leap forward and taken a lot of transforming and path-breaking initiatives, the minister said, adding that several new institutions have been started during the last two and half years including six new IITs and seven new IIMs. Naidu said initiatives like Swayam, an online platform that provides courses that are taught at universities and Swayam Prabha — a project to telecast high quality educational content over DTH channels, will help break the physical barriers of access to quality education.

He said that corruption is a barrier in achieving the vision of inclusive development and anonymity aids corruption and generation of black money.

“A digital economy brings accountability and transparency to financial transactions, thereby reducing the avenues for corruption. Students and youth like you play a critical role in the transformation of our economy into a digital economy,” he added.

The government launched a programme called Visaka, a campaign by students of higher educational institutions for promoting digital economy, more than 1.70 lakh students have registered as volunteers in just a month’s time, the minister said.

