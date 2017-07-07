Accept all applications for re-evaluation: Delhi HC directs CBSE

Issuing notice to the Centre, CBSE and Delhi University, the Delhi High Court bench posted the matter for further hearing on July 26. Issuing notice to the Centre, CBSE and Delhi University, the Delhi High Court bench posted the matter for further hearing on July 26.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to accept applications of all students seeking re-evaluation of Class XII board exam papers.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar was hearing a plea filed by students challenging the CBSE’s notification, dated June 28, imposing conditions that the right to apply for scrutiny was limited to 10 subjects only and up to 10 theory questions per subject. The notification had also contended that a revised mark sheet would be issued only if there is an increase of five or more marks in a subject.

“…Prima facie, it was a case for grant of interim order. It cannot be denied that grave and irreparable loss/damage would be caused to the petitioners as far as their admissions to colleges are concerned,” said the bench directing the board to conduct reevaluation without prohibitions. It also said the relief would be “admissible to all similarly situated students who seek reevaluation of their answer sheets.”

Earlier, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Sanjay Jain had, on June 23, informed the court that though the CBSE has withdrawn the policy of re-evaluation of answer sheets from 2017, if any petitioner points out that any answer sheet of a “major subject” was not evaluated as per the board’s marking scheme, the CBSE would take “appropriate remedial action” under its verification scheme. The court had then directed CBSE to consider all students who applied to it with similar grievance.

The counsel for the students, Advocate Sandeep Bajaj, Aakanksha Nehra and Soayib Qureshi, said the High Court had, in February 2017, set aside the board’s notification restricting the subjects and number of questions for re-evaluation.

The counsel also said the provision for providing a revised mark sheet only in the case of marks in the subject being increased by five marks, or more was “arbitrary”.

