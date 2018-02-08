‘Abysmal’ results in pre-boards: Six more Delhi govt school teachers get showcause notice

The walls of the Govt. Senior Secondary School near Shahbad Dairy are in bad condition and have developed huge cracks, students are attending classes without electricity, 18 days after two students were electrocuted there. Express Photo by Cheena Kapoor. 06.08.2015. The walls of the Govt. Senior Secondary School near Shahbad Dairy are in bad condition and have developed huge cracks, students are attending classes without electricity, 18 days after two students were electrocuted there. Express Photo by Cheena Kapoor. 06.08.2015.

A second set of showcause notices have been issued to teachers of Delhi government schools for “poor performance” of students in the Class X pre-board examinations. The notices — issued by Deputy Director of Education, northwest B district, on February 3 — were in the name of six Mathematics teachers in the district.

The notices follow Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia’s letter to the Education Director on February 2, asking her to initiate action against teachers on a case-by-case basis, where pass percentage in the pre-board examination was “abysmally low”. The government is reviewing pre-board exams since Class X board examinations will be reintroduced from this year. The Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) scheme introduced in 2011 has been scrapped.

Of the six who have been showcaused, four teach in Government Boys Senior Secondary School, JJ Colony, Wazirpur, one teaches in Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, No. 1, Keshavpuram and one teaches in Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, Anandvas.

The Mathematics pass percentage in the Wazirpur school stands at 8% in one section, 0% in two sections and 3% in another section. In the Keshavpuram school, the Mathematics pass percentage is at 3.33%; and at the school in Anandvas, Mathematics pass percentage stands at 8.47%.

The overall pass percentage in pre-board exams in the district stands at 29.1% — the third lowest among 12 districts in the city.

The pass percentage, however, was the worst in the south zone — only 26.2% of students managed to pass. This was followed by the southeast zone, where only 28.4% students passed. The highest pass percentage, 41.3%, was recorded in southwest (A) zone.

The notice states, “It is a serious lapse on your part. In view of the above findings you are hereby directed to explain the reasons for poor performance of the students within two days and also submit action taken report for the improvement of results of the students in the particular subject. If the result of this class in your subject does not improve, action as per rules may be initiated against you.”

Details of the teachers have been forwarded to the Education Department by the Head of the respective schools. The principal of SKV Keshavpuram, Anita Vats, said, “This is a government policy and we have no right to have a discussion on it. When the performance goes down, such actions are initiated.”

The first set of showcause notices were sent to four teachers of the Government Boys Senior Secondary School, Bela Road.

