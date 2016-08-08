AAI recruitment 2016: Apply for 106 vacancies

AAI recruitment 2016: The registration process has started from today and will end on September 5, 2016. AAI recruitment 2016: The registration process has started from today and will end on September 5, 2016.

AAI recruitment 2016: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) (Eastern Region) is holding a recruitment drive to employ eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Assistant (Fire Service). The registration process to apply for the same has started from today and will end on September 5, 2016.

Vacancy details:

Name of post: Junior Assistant (Fire Service)

Number of vacancies: 106

Scale of pay (IDA pattern): NE 4 Level Rs 12500 – Rs 28500

Eligibility criteria:

Minimum age limit: The age of the candidate should not be less than 18 years as on June 30, 2016

Maximum age limit: Age of the candidate should not be more than 30 years for UR category, 33 years for OBC category and 35 years for SC/ST category.

Educational qualification: Candidates should have a minimum of Class 10 certificate as well as three years diploma course in mechanical/automobile/fire programme with minimum 50 per cent marks, or, Class 12 certificate (regular study) with 50 per cent marks.

Driving License: Candidates should either have a valid heavy vehicle (HV) driving license, or a valid medium vehicle (MV) license issued at least one year before June 30, 2016, or a valid LMV license issued at least two years before June 30, 2016.

Desirable qualification: Weightage will be given to candidates who had computer science as subject in Class 12, or NCC “B” certificate, or experience in aviation/regular/industrial fire service, or basic fire training course from AAI fire training establishment, or Sub Fire Officer Course from National Fire Service College, Nagpur.

Selection process:

The candidates will be selected through a computer based online test, a physical measurement test, a driving test and a physical endurance test.

How to apply: interested candidates can apply on the official website of the AAI by logging on to the official website, aai.earo. From the bottom of the page, open the “Careers” tab. Scroll down again and click on “Employment News”, click on “Recruitment” and go to your desired job application. The details of the recruitment notification are also posted here.

Before applying, candidates should have a valid email ID. If you don’t have an email address yet, make one. Keep ready a scanned or digital copy of your passport sized photograph and a scan of your signature as well as all relevant documents and certificates.

