Aadhaar, aid rollback: TISS students protest

TWO DAYS after the Tata Institute of Social Sciences in Mumbai withdrew financial aid to SC, ST and OBC students and made furnishing Aadhaar details mandatory, students have sought clarification over the issue from the management. In an email marked to registrar CP Mohan Kumar and director S Parasuraman, students have voiced concerns over the administration’s recent decisions and sought clarifications.

The letter states that the decision to make Aadhaar card mandatory “directly puts students without Aadhaar card under threat of not being able to continue in the programme they have been pursuing in the university”. The letter further stated that the institute’s decision was in violation of the Supreme Court directions that Aadhaar card cannot be made mandatory.

“Therefore, please withdraw the instruction to upload Aadhaar card [details],” read the letter in which the students have also rejected the biometric attendance system that was made mandatory.

The letter highlighted that the institute’s decision of withdrawing financial aid to students belonging to SC, ST and OBC categories owing to a deficit of funds was not discussed with student representatives. “The students demand of the institute administration to not impose arbitrary rules on us and not backtrack on the promises made to the students in the last academic year,” read the letter.

In the absence of an elected Students’ Union, students have taken it upon themselves to raise the issues with the administration and clogged the inboxes of officials.

The students’ reaction comes in the light of a circular issued by TISS administration last Thursday introducing several measures to streamline the academic administration.

Director Parasuraman, who acknowledged the receipt of the mails, said that the administration will soon issue a notice to clarify its stand. “Students must understand the earlier circular as well as the institute’s position properly before making any claims,” he said.

