A week before exam, DU announces change in BA LLB test pattern

JUST A week before the entrance test for the Bachelor of Laws (LLB) at Delhi University, the university has changed the examination pattern, putting students — who had been preparing as per the old pattern — in a fix. The entrance is scheduled for July 2.

A notification, issued by the Dean Law Faculty, on Saturday apprised the students of the change. As per the new pattern, there will be 100 multiple choice questions on English language comprehension, general knowledge and current affairs, reasoning and analytical abilities, legal awareness, aptitude in the test.

As per the old pattern, there used to be 175 questions. A major chunk of it, comprising around 200 marks and approximately 50 questions, used to be on polity and Constitution. This section has now been completely done away it.

A senior official in the faculty said this has been done because the entrance test this year has been centralised and is being conducted by the university. “As it is the university conducting the entrance along with other entrance based programmes so uniform question pattern was followed. We really cannot do anything about it,” said a senior law faculty official, who did not wish to be named.

Students, meanwhile, said that the university could have notified them of the change earlier.“There is already so much competition, and now the change of exam pattern is making me anxious. I am worried what reasoning and analytical ability is going to be about,” said Sana Seth, an applicant to the LLB programme.

Those students who have appeared for the test earlier said the section on polity and Constitution was the most scoring part of the test. “It is not a wise step by the authorities to change pattern at this stage,” said Tarun Narang, who graduated from the Campus Law Centre this year.

It is of even more concern to the students as there are chances that DU will admit just 1,440 students at its three centres as against the 2,310 last year.

The Bar Council of India (BCI) had earlier said that DU cannot admit more than 1,440 students, so the matter is caught in a legal battle. For now, the university has advertised for only 1,440 seats.

