A total of 55 held for protesting against NEET in Tamil Nadu

A total of 55 activists belonging to various organisations, including students, were arrested on Tuesday, while attempting to stage a sit-in at the BSNL office near the District Collectorate, seeking cancellation of National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test in Tamil Nadu.

The protest was led by Thanthai Periyar Dravida Kazhakam (TPDK) general secretary, K Ramakrishnan. The activists shouted slogans against the Centre and NEET, saying it was not necessary as the state government was carrying out the selection process for medical seats without any irregularities.

As some of the workers attempted to jump over the barriers erected by police, they were arrested and taken into a van, police said. Besides TPDK, students representing SFI, AISF, DYFI, Democratic Women’s movement and workers from other five organisations participated.

