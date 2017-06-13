A jump in 1st Year Junior College seats this year

The maximum number of divisions/seats have been approved in science stream, followed by commerce. (Representational Image) The maximum number of divisions/seats have been approved in science stream, followed by commerce. (Representational Image)

The state government has approved additional divisions/seats to 14 existing higher secondary schools and junior colleges in the state. With new divisions/ seats being approved by the state government on a self finance basis, the number of First Year Junior College (FYJC) seats in Mumbai increased by 7,000 in traditional streams and 6,000 for vocational courses this year.

This means that the number of seats available for FYJC online admissions process in Mumbai this year has increased to 2.92 lakh from 2.79 lakh last year. The number of students that took the SSC board exam this year was around 3.05 lakh. The maximum number of divisions/seats have been approved in science stream, followed by commerce. These additional divisions/seats have been sanctioned under the Maharashtra Self-financed Schools and Establishments Act 2012. The Act stipulates setting up of new educational institutions on a permanently unaided basis.

At the same time existing colleges can start additional divisions, thereby increasing number of seats available to students. The fees for these colleges and divisions are higher than those aided by the government. “The fact is that most of the colleges where additional divisions have been approved are not very well known ones, while majority of the students want to opt for famous names. The new divisions will start only after a thorough inspection and verification,” said B B Chavan, deputy director of school education.

Apart from Mumbai, Additional divisions/seats are approved in higher secondary schools and junior colleges at Pune, Nanded, Washim, Buldhana and Nagpur. Distribution of these divisions will be decided by the director of education. The School Education department has made it mandatory for the regional deputy directors to inspect whether colleges/ school where the divisions are approved have a proper infrastructure. Following this, the deputy director will also have to ensure later whether the colleges have been able to fill up seat as stipulated by the department.

