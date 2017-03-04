A first: UGC’s ‘College with Excellence’ status goes to Fergusson

The UGC’s scheme required colleges to have a CGPA of above 3.5 to be eligible. The UGC’s scheme required colleges to have a CGPA of above 3.5 to be eligible.

Fergusson College has become the first college in the city to be awarded the coveted ‘College with Excellence’ status by the University Grants Commission on Friday.

The college, which received the status for a period of 5 years from April 1, 2017 to March 31, 2022, will now get a funding of Rs 2 crore as part of the scheme for various developments within the campus.

Last year, the UGC awarded deemed status to Fergusson College and the college received an A grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) with a total score of 3.62 out of 4.

In 2011, FC was awarded the status of College with Potential for Excellence by UGC.

According to college principal Ravindrasinh Pardeshi, UGC’s scheme required colleges to have a CGPA of above 3.5 to be eligible for the scheme.

“We became eligible in November 2015 and applied in April 2016. In May, we were invited to give a presentation of the proposal before the UGC team. However, the UGC changed its rules and composite colleges i.e. colleges where degree and junior college were together, were now out of the scheme. Their concern was that the funds alloted by them are utilised for junior colleges. Since 1976, the Maharashtra government is approving composite colleges and the situation was unique to our state. So it took a year of follow-ups before the hurdles could be cleared but we finally got it,” said Pardeshi.

According to the rules of the UGC for CPE/CE scheme, if a college is a composite college, it should take immediate steps to de-link the plus-2 courses from the college. On provisional recommendation to be included under the CPE Scheme, it has to confirm in writing that the de-linking has been effected.

Meanwhile, Pardeshi said of the total Rs 2crore, Rs 140 lakh are being given for non-recurring capital assets while Rs 60 lakh are alloted toward recurring expenses. “We will now be able to bring many positive changes with the help of these funds. What we had proposed was to take up courses and schemes that generate interest of students in basic sciences, arts and languages, enhancing present lab infrastructure, necessary software and equipment for language laboratory, automation of library, buying computers and books, enhancing skills of teaching faculty and so on,” he said.

Pardeshi said two major projects have been proposed by the college – MAST (Model for Art-Science Teachers) where in-house training, development of E-content and teaching aids would take place and LIFE (Learn to Innovate for Excellence) where research and entrepreneurship skills amongst students would be developed and encouraged.