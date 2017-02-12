A First-Of-Its-Kind Move: Pune college’s plan to ensure more security, discipline: bouncers on campus

The decision to deploy bouncers has received mixed reactions from students and staffers. Pavan Khengre and Rahul Yelgunde The decision to deploy bouncers has received mixed reactions from students and staffers. Pavan Khengre and Rahul Yelgunde

In an attempt to beef up security on college premises and curb indiscipline, one of the city’s oldest educational institutions – Sir Parshurambhai College – has deployed professional bouncers to screen students and visitors. Dressed in all black, the security personnel – the likes of whom are usually seen outside nightclubs or guarding celebrities — are deployed at all entry points of the college. Some of them can be seen making rounds inside the campus as well. According to the college management, the decision to hire bouncers was taken to increase security on campus, make it safer for women and prevent any untoward incidents.

Watch What Else Is Making News

“We have a large campus and several institutions are located within it… we have a huge staff and student population. That’s why the college management felt that it was necessary to introduce some additional security arrangements. I would not say that we have had any serious security concerns, but since the time we employed the bouncers, minor incidents have decreased and discipline has improved,” said Dilip Sheth, principal of SP College. The bouncers have been entrusted the task of screening all visitors, maintaining a logbook of their entry, checking identification and even bags if necessary, as well as patrolling the college campus.

However, the move has received mixed reactions from college staffers and students. “Actually, there was an issue… youth from nearby slums used to enter the campus… earlier, there have been a few clashes with our students. So, the bouncers were brought in to restrict their entry… this is a positive step. But the move has not gone down well with a lot of students. I heard that someone complained of misbehaviour by one of the bouncers, after which that particular team was changed,” said one of the staffers.

One of the students said that while he had no problem with the bouncers posted at the entrance gate, he did not want them “roaming around campus and randomly asking for identity cards”. However, another student welcomed the move, saying, “I feel that the presence of bouncers acts as a deterrent and would curb indiscipline, even for college students.”