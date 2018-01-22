8 ways to crack JEE Main 2018 with ease

JEE Main 2018 will be conducted on April 8 for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes. JEE Main 2018 will be conducted on April 8 for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes.

JEE Main 2018: The time has come for another fiercely competitive round of examinations, to crack JEE Main 2018. With just a few months to go, it is time for all IIT aspirants to speed up their preparation. Carefully-crafted strategies, efficient time management and realistic goals can help them breeze through the examination. With the number of applicants inversely proportional to the number of available seats in the IITs, students must go an extra mile to realise their dreams. The following are some preparation tips for the same:

Time management

Organize yourself to prepare efficiently. A daily study plan will help you achieve better results. Ensure that you incorporate regular intervals of leisure time as well. Be realistic while planning your schedule. A well-structured plan can save time and add to your productivity. Try and develop the habit of sitting for 6 hours continuously with 30-minute breaks every 3 hours.

NCERT revision

While there are numerous books and question banks available in the market, students should not overlook the NCERT syllabus. The NCERT textbooks are the most advisable for understanding theory and covering the full scope of the syllabus. These books can also be used as a reference texts during revision.

Practice previous papers

In order to gauge difficulty level, type of questions asked and available options, it is necessary that students gather a thorough understanding of past papers. You should solve them within the stipulated time limit, and keep tracking your performance. You must quickly figure out your weaker areas so you can tackle them with a greater efficiency.

Multitasking is essential

With the fast-approaching board exams and JEE Main examination, students need to start preparing simultaneously for both. Although Class 12 marks shall be given no weightage while calculating JEE ranks, it is essential that students score well in their boards to be in a solid position to look at alternatives if things don’t go as planned.

Take mock tests regularly

Taking a good number of both online as well as offline mock tests is essential if you wish to manage your time efficiently. From increasing your speed to boosting your confidence, mock tests will give you a better grasp on the paper pattern and significantly boost your confidence.

Adopt smart methods to crack the exam

The exam will consist of tricky questions that you need to answer rather quickly. You need to learn shortcuts and techniques in order to save time and improve speed and accuracy. Remember, smart and hard work go hand in hand.

Work on your concentration level

Every wrong answer will cost you a mark each. Therefore, in order to stay on top of your game – it is essential for you to strengthen your power of concentration. This can be done by indulging in activities like meditation and yoga. Steer clear of negative thoughts and eat healthy.

Set realistic goals

Before setting a goal, ensure that it is realistic and attainable. You may have a lot of syllabus to cover before appearing for the exam. However, burning the midnight oil will only take a toll on your body. There are chances that you may fall ill and waste time in recovery. While your goal can be challenging it should be realistic and attainable, not impossible to begin with.

Author – Mr. Rajshekhar Ratrey, VP Educational Content

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd