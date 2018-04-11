5,000 schools in Rajasthan to have computer labs: Education minister

“More than 5,000 schools have been upgraded and now, every gram panchayat headquarter will be have one senior secondary school,” the minister said. “More than 5,000 schools have been upgraded and now, every gram panchayat headquarter will be have one senior secondary school,” the minister said.

The Rajasthan government has decided to equip 5,000 schools in the state with computer labs, Education Minister Vasudev Devnani has said.

The minister made the announcement at a press conference here Tuesday.

“Computer labs will be opened in 5,000 schools in Rajasthan and 60,000 teachers in the state are being provided computer training,” he said, adding that 28,000 laptops are being distributed to meritorious students.

Devnani said that 7,250 schools are being upgraded from primary to middle, middle to secondary and secondary to senior secondary institutes.

“More than 5,000 schools have been upgraded and now, every gram panchayat headquarter will be have one senior secondary school,” the minister said.

Over 70,000 teachers will be appointed soon, he said.

The minister also announced that 55 schools here will have smart class rooms.

“Bharat Darshan” galleries will be opened in schools. These will have photos, posters, write-ups and other material from which students can learn about the country, he said.

Devnani also holds the portfolio of Panchayati Raj.

