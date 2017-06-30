Fifty percent rise in number of candidates seeking admission to BBA

Post Graduate Government College in Sector 11 of Chandigarh had increased seats for BA course from 600 to 1,000 last year. Express Post Graduate Government College in Sector 11 of Chandigarh had increased seats for BA course from 600 to 1,000 last year. Express

WITH THE last date for submitting admission forms nearing, the number of candidates seeking admission in Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) course has increased by 50 per cent. As admission for BBA, BCA, BSc (medical and non-medical) courses has been centralised, data available with the UT Education Department revealed that 28,031 candidates have sought admission for BBA this year. Last year, only 10,000 students sought admission.

The UT education department has received 39,534 applications for all courses this year and Friday is the last day for submission of forms.

Commenting on the sudden rise in the number of students seeking admission, Higher Education Director Rakesh Popli said, “The number of students seeking admission in BBA has doubled compared to last year. We had received 10,000 applications last year and this year, it is around 28,000. The reason is good job opportunities are available for students after pursuing the course,” he added.

The admission for Bachelors in Arts (BA) is not centralised and the last date for submitting forms differs from one college to the other.

Manisha Arora, who had come to submit forms, was keen on taking admission in the co-educational college. “I am keen on taking admission in a co-educational college than an all-girls college as studying in a co-educational institute sensitises you towards the other gender and is healthier,” she said.

“We had converted our institute from an all-boys college to a co-educational one last year. There was a sudden increase in applications subsequently. Earlier, we had 600 seats for the BA course but we increased it to 1,000 last year as we were expecting an increase in applications,” said J K Sehgal, principal of Post Graduate Government College.

On the popularity of the BBA course, Sehgal said, “The students, pursuing BBA course, get the maximum placements due to which it is popular.”

Dr Nisha Bhargava, Principal of MCM DAV College, Sector 36, said, “There is time left for the last date of submission of forms and we are expecting more forms to be submitted in the next few days.”

