50 per cent increase in applications for RTE quota admission this year

A TOTAL of 9,482 applications were received for admission to the 25 per cent seats reserved in schools for children from economically weaker sections under the Right to Education (RTE) Act. The number has increased by 50 per cent since last year.

While more children have sought admission this year, the number of seats available is less than last year. More than 9,500 RTE quota seats were available for the academic year 2015-16, compared to 8,593 this year.

While children had higher chances of being allotted a seat last year, the competition will be tougher this year with more than one child vying for each seat.

“The number of seats dropped because the schools were allowed to decide their entry levels,” said an official from the BMC education department, which is conducting the admission process. Also, the schools can now carry forward to the primary section the students who sought admission two years ago through the RTE Act in the pre-primary section .

“There are fewer seats up for grabs this year. The seats will be further less next year because of the same reason,” said the official. However, in the past, parents have not confirmed the admission of their wards to the schools allotted to them. More than 7,000 seats remained vacant last year.

“The increase in the number of applications could also mean more seats will be filled this year,” said the official, adding that the first round of lottery would be held Monday.