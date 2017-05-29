Latest News
GSEB HSC Class 12th Arts and Commerce results 2017 to release soon at gseb.org

GSEB Class 12th results 2017: This year, a total of 5,14,965 candidates have registered for Class 12 (general stream) exam.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 30, 2017 7:25 am
GSEB, www.gseb.org, hsc results 2017, gujarat board, gseb commerce result 2017, gseb arts result 2017, gseb hsc arts result 2017, gseb hsc commerce result 2017, hsc result, education news, indian express GSEB Class 12th results 2017: Over 17.59 lakh students appeared for SSC and HSC exam this year

GSEB Class 12th results 2017: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will release HSC or Class 12 Arts & Commerce exam results today on May 30. The Board said that the results will be out early morning at 8 am.

GSEB has on May 11 announced the Science exam results. This year, a total of 5,14,965 candidates have registered for Class 12 (general stream) exam. As many as 17,59,225 candidates have given the Class 10 and 12 examinations that was held in March.

The students can check the results on the official websites – gseb.org and examresults.nic.in following the steps written below:

Steps to download GSEB Class 12th Arts & Commerce results 2017
Visit the official website
Click on the GSEB Class 12 results
Enter your registration number and other details
The results will be displayed
Download and take a print out

