Maharashtra Board HSC results 2017 not releasing today, know result declaration date adn time

HSC results 2017: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is not announcing the results of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exam today. While many media reports are claiming the result will be declared today, MSBSHSE secretary, Mumbai Division, SY Chandekar has confirmed that the results will be announced in the last week of May.

“As of now the result declaration dates of both HSC and SSC are not decided by the Board. The results of Class 12 are likely to be out in the last week of May and Class 10 results will be out in the first week of June,” said Chandekar.

This year, as many as 15.5 lakh candidates appeared for the exam out of which 8.48 are boys while 6.56 are girls.

Last year, the results were released on May 25 while the SSC results were out in June. Once declared, the students can check the official website from mahresults.nic.in to view their results.

Steps to check MSBSHSE HSC results 2017

Visit the official website mentioned above

On the homepage, click on HSC results 2017

Enter your roll number, date of birth, security code and submit

Download and take a print out

This year, HSC papers were leaked almost six times.

