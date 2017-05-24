CBSE to consult HRD ministry over moderation policy, Class 12 results not releasing today

CBSE along with 32 other boards had decided to do away with the marks moderation policy last month CBSE along with 32 other boards had decided to do away with the marks moderation policy last month

It seems the results of Class 12 examination is unlikely to release today as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will consult the HRD Ministry over the Delhi High Court order asking it to not scrap the moderation policy. The policy awards grace marks to students for difficult questions.

However, sources suggest that the consultation process, however, is not likely to delay announcement of results. “The board will study the court order in detail and consult the ministry to chalk out the future path. This however, may not delay the results as moderation is not a very time consuming task,” a source said.

Giving relief to students who have taken class 12 examinations this year, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the CBSE to follow its ‘moderation policy’.

The court asked the CBSE to continue with the policy which was in place when the examination forms were submitted last year. The High Court on Monday had termed the policy “unfair and irresponsible”. It also asked why it cannot be implemented from next year.

The High Court also asked the CBSE why it cannot implement the marks moderation policy from next year as the results of the 2016-17 exams are expected to be announced in a few days.

The CBSE along with 32 other boards had decided to do away with the marks moderation policy last month.

