Tripura TBSE Class 12 Science exam results 2017 to declare on May 20

TBSE Class 12 results 2017: The Tripura Board Of Secondary Education (TBSE) will release the results of the Higher Secondary Science exam 2017 on the official websites – tbse.in and tripuraresults.nic.in on May 20. The examination was started in March 2 with English paper and ended in April. The Board like many other state boards releases the results of science stream first followed by commerce and arts stream.
Last year, nearly 25,240 candidates appeared for the Class 12 exam out of which 75.11 per cent passed.
Steps to check TBSE Class 12 results 2017
Visit the official website
On the homepage, click on the link ‘Higher Secondary Examination (H.S. +2 Stage), science – Year 2017‘
Enter your roll number
The result will be displayed
Check and save the result
Read | Top 25 universities in India: NIRF ranking 2017
The results are available on the following websites
tbse.in
tripura.ac.in
tripuraresults.nic.in
exametc.com
examresults.net
Over SMS
Student can also access their results by follwoing procedure:
TYPE TBSE12(space) Roll number (space) and send the message from BSNL number 7738299899 and 54242.
In 2015, the overall pass percentage was 81.07 per cent and 1813 students scored first division.
About Tripura Board:
Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) was established in 1973 and was named after Tripura Board of Secondary Education Act, 1973 by Tripura Legislative Assembly.
TBSE is responsible for the promotion and development of secondary education in the state. Most of the public schools of the state follow the TBSE system.
For more news on education, click here
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now