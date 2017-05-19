Tamil Nadu Class 10 results announced, 5059 schools score 100 per cent

SSLC result 2017 Tamil Nadu: Girls outperform boys SSLC result 2017 Tamil Nadu: Girls outperform boys

SSLC result 2017 Tamil Nadu:: The results of Class 10th exam of Tamil Nadu were announced on Friday, May 19 and a total of 5059 schools scored 100 per cent result. This year too, girls have outperformed boys again as they scored a whopping 96.2 percentage while boys are at 92.5 per cent. The overall pass percentage is 94.4 per cent in the state which is highest in the last five years.

As many as 9,82,097 students appeared for the exams. While the students can access the results on tnresults.nic.in, for the first time, the Board has started the facility to send results over SMSes.

Key highlights of SSLC results 2017

Highest pass percentage scored by Virudhunagar district of 98.55

Kanyakumari at 98.17 per cent.

Chennai at 93.86 per cent.

From this year, the education department has decided not to release ranks and toppers name to discourage unhealthy competition among students.

Subjects

Social science scores improved with 61,115 scored 100 marks while other subjects saw the scores dropping down. Moreover, in the English paper, not a single student received 100 marks; last year it was 51.

